Parshottam Rupala reviews activities of subordinate offices of Department of Fisheries

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri G.V.L. Narasimha Rao inaugurated the newly renovated Marine Museum at Fishery Survey of India, Visakhapatnam yesterday where more than 250 preserved specimens were kept. All the specimens in the museum were displayed with modern technology (such as QR coding), in which, complete information could be obtained with just one click and it is very useful to science students, researches and general public.

Shri Parshottam Rupala and Shri G.V.L. Narasimha Rao were received at Visakhapatnam Base of Fishery Survey of India by Director General, Fishery Survey of India, Mumbai, Dr R. Jeyabaskaran and MME / Head of Office, FSI, Visakhapatnam, Shri D. Bhami Reddy yesterday. Initially the Union Minister reviewed the activities of subordinate offices of the Department of Fisheries i.e Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical & Engineering Training (CIFNET) and National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology & Training (NIFPHTT). All the three Department Heads along with Head of Office were present in the meeting. He interacted with officials of all three institutes and informed to send the discussed issues to Ministry immediately.

Subsequently, Shri Parshottam Rupala held discussions with several representatives of fishing industry, Sea food exporters associations, Hatchery owners, entrepreneurs, and State Government officials at conference hall, FSI, Visakhapatnam where more than 40 representatives participated and explained their difficulties for exporting fish products to across the globe. The sea food Exporters association president expressed gratitude to the Government for continuous support to the industry. Shri Rupala was facilitated by Director General, Fishery Survey of India, Dr. R. Jeyabaskaran, Head of Office, Visakhapatnam Base, Shri D. Bhami Reddy, Director, CIFNET, Kochi, Shri M Habibulla and CS, Director, NIFPHTT, Dr Shine Kumar.

