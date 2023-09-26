Philippines' Marcos rejects proposal to lower rice tariffs - statement
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 17:08 IST
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday rejected a proposal to reduce tariffs on imported rice as world prices of the grain are expected to go down, his office said in a statement.
The decision followed a meeting on Tuesday among the country's economic and agriculture officials, including Marcos who is also the agriculture secretary.
