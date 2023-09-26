Himachal Governor visits border areas of Kinnaur district, lauds Indian forces

On his first visit to the border areas adjoining Kinnaur district today, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla interacted with the Jawans at army base camp Sumdoh and also met the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) jawans at Lepcha, a forward post of Indo-Tibetan Border Police at an altitude of 13,000 feet. Appreciating the valour of Indian forces guarding the nation in adverse topographical conditions, the Governor said that serving in a harsh climate, in sub-zero temperature was not an easy task and said that the Indian forces were keeping a hawk's eye on every activity of other side of the border. It is not easy to conduct recce on such difficult terrain and I salute the brave hearts for their valor and enthusiasm who were serving here far from their homes. He said that the enthusiasm, passion and dedication of the soldiers for the country was remarkable. Our army is among the best in the world protecting the Nation from any foreign aggression so that the people of the country should stay protected, he remarked.

He was accorded a warm welcome on reaching Sumdoh helipad by Brigade Commander, Brigadier R.P. Singh and officers of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur district administration. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Lady Governor Janaki Shukla planted deodar saplings in Sumdoh military camp. ITBP Commandant Shripal briefed the Governor about the frontier post and the day-to-day activities being undertaken.

Governor Shukla on Monday also visited the Nako village in Himachal Pradesh which is covered under the vibrant village programme. He interacted with locals and heard their problems. The people of the border villages of Himachal met the Governor and informed him about their demands. The Governor said that infrastructure was being developed rapidly and drinking water schemes and other facilities were also being ensured.

The Vibrant village programme (VVP) aims the comprehensive development of villages. It identifies 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts of abutting northern border states. The programme protects villagers from leaving their hometown by focusing on developmental works and creation of opportunities for livelihood. In Himachal, abutting northern border in Kinnaur and Lahul & Spiti districts have been covered under VVP. (ANI)

