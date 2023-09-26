Left Menu

Sugar mill controlled by BJP leader Pankaja Munde receives GST notice, she alleges discrimination by govt

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday confirmed that a cooperative sugar mill controlled by her family has received a notice from the Goods Services Tax GST department, and claimed that barring this sugar mill, many other factories got financial aid from the Union government.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:23 IST
BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday confirmed that a cooperative sugar mill controlled by her family has received a notice from the Goods & Services Tax (GST) department, and claimed that barring this sugar mill, many other factories got financial aid from the Union government. The former Maharashtra minister was speaking to reporters here.

Asked about reports on the GST department notice, she said, ''This incident had taken place two to three months ago, and has taken place now too. We are giving a positive response to it. The factory is making losses, and due to the drought-like situation for the last ten years, it went into liquidation and now it is mortgaged to a bank.'' The numbers mentioned in the notice are only of interest (on original dues) and there has been no wrongdoing, Munde claimed. ''Eight to nine sugar factories (including hers) had approached the Centre but barring my sugar factory, others got financial aid. Had we received financial assistance, this situation would not have arisen,'' she said.

The sugar mill was started by her father, late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, in a difficult situation and she ran it despite hardships, Munde said. ''During the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation became difficult and now the factory is in the bank's possession,'' she said.

