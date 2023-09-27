Left Menu

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Pakistan has received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas from Russia, Moscow's embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday, marking Islamabad's second major Russian energy purchase. It did not provide details on Iran's involvement, and it was not immediately clear how much the LPG cost or if it was discounted. Pakistan has said it had paid for the Russian crude in Chinese currency but the value of the deal was never disclosed.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 01:15 IST
Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas from Russia, Moscow's embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday, marking Islamabad's second major Russian energy purchase. The shipment, which the embassy said was delivered with Iranian help, comes after Pakistan received its first-ever delivery of Russian crude under a deal struck between the two countries earlier this year.

Russia delivered 100,000 metric tons to Pakistan through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, the Russian embassy said in a post on social media. The embassy said consultations on a second shipment were under way. It did not provide details on Iran's involvement, and it was not immediately clear how much the LPG cost or if it was discounted.

Pakistan has said it had paid for the Russian crude in Chinese currency but the value of the deal was never disclosed. Energy imports make up the majority of Pakistan's external payments and discounted imports from Russia offer a respite as Islamabad faces an economic crisis with an acute balance of payments problem, risking a default on its external debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023