US House bill to fund parts of government clears procedural hurdle
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2023 05:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 05:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. House of Representatives bill to fund parts of the federal government cleared a procedural hurdle on Tuesday, though the Republican-backed measure on its own would not avert a partial government shutdown beginning on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Republican
Advertisement