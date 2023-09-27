Tesla Shanghai plant produces Model Y vehicles with cost-cutting methods - report
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:09 IST
Tesla's Shanghai plant is producing Model Y vehicles with cost-cutting manufacturing methods, Chinese state media Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.
The company has utilised the integrated casting for Model Y's rear production, the report said. The company pioneered the use of huge presses with 6,000 to 9,000 tons of clamping pressure to mold the front and rear structures of its Model Y in a "gigacasting" process that slashed production costs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tesla, suppliers to invest $15 bln in Mexico factory - local governor
Why little Chinese investments despite India being top investment opportunity destination
India imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel for 5 years
Taiwan says it spotted 22 Chinese warplanes and 20 warships near the island
China's economy is strong and resilient - Chinese foreign ministry