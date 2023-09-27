Left Menu

Tesla Shanghai plant produces Model Y vehicles with cost-cutting methods - report

Tesla Shanghai plant produces Model Y vehicles with cost-cutting methods - report

Tesla's Shanghai plant is producing Model Y vehicles with cost-cutting manufacturing methods, Chinese state media Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The company has utilised the integrated casting for Model Y's rear production, the report said. The company pioneered the use of huge presses with 6,000 to 9,000 tons of clamping pressure to mold the front and rear structures of its Model Y in a "gigacasting" process that slashed production costs.

