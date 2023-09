From the Field: Greening tourism in Malaysia

When done well, tourism can serve as a sustainable cornerstone of a country's economy, simultaneously supporting ecosystems and livelihoods, according to the UN Development Programme (UNDP). ![A school of fish gathers off Lang Tengah Island, Malaysia.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/11-01-2021_CoralReefImage_Malaysia.jpg/image770x420cropped.jpg) Coral Reef Image Bank/Yen-Yi Lee In Malaysia, tourism is a major economic sector and generated over $18 billion in revenue in 2019. After revenues plummeted by 72 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malaysian authorities, with the help of UNDP's sustainable tourism recovery project, looked to reinvigorate the industry by putting out a greener welcome mat for global visitors. On World Tourism Day, marked annually on 27 September, find out how they did it here.

