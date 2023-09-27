Molestation accused trying to escape shot at by police in UP's Pihani; injured

A man arrested on charges of molesting a teenage girl was injured in an encounter with police after he tried to flee from custody. According to police, the man identified as Afzal molested a girl during Ganesh idol immersion programme in Uttar Pradesh's Pihani area of Hardoi district.

When the locals learned about the incident, they caught the accused and handed him over to the police. After the incident, the girl allegedly tried to commit suicide by hanging herself. She is undergoing treatment in critical condition at Lucknow Trauma Center, police said.

The incident took place when the accused was being taken to the magistrate in Shahabad and the police slowed down the vehicle due to some stray animals on the road. Taking advantage of the situation, Afzal snatched a police revolver and tried to escape. The police personnel, however, managed to take him down, but in cross-firing, Afzal was injured. He was then taken to a community health centre in Shahabad for treatment. Keshav Chand Goswami, SP, Hardoi, said, "A case of molestation has come to light in the Pihani area, where the victim attempted suicide. She is undergoing treatment in Lucknow. We arrested the accused, and while we were taking him to the magistrate, he snatched a police revolver and tried to escape. When we followed him, he fired at us, and we retaliated in self-defence. The accused was injured in the firing and is currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital." (ANI)

