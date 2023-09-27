Left Menu

Russia ramps up China yuan payments for imports amid sanctions -EBRD

The share of Russia's imports invoiced in Chinese yuan soared to 20% in 2022 from 3% a year earlier after its invasion of Ukraine unleashed a raft of sanctions that cut the country out of the global financial system, a new study found on Wednesday. The sharp increase represents a shift away from U.S. dollar and euro transactions, which declined in the same period to 67% from up to 80%, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) found in the report.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 12:48 IST
Russia ramps up China yuan payments for imports amid sanctions -EBRD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The share of Russia's imports invoiced in Chinese yuan soared to 20% in 2022 from 3% a year earlier after its invasion of Ukraine unleashed a raft of sanctions that cut the country out of the global financial system, a new study found on Wednesday.

The sharp increase represents a shift away from U.S. dollar and euro transactions, which declined in the same period to 67% from up to 80%, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) found in the report. "After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the imposition of economic sanctions by the EU, US and a number of other advanced economies, Russian imports became increasingly invoiced in yuan," according to the paper led by economists Maxim Chupilkin and Beata Javorcik.

Yuan invoices now accounted for 63% of imports from China by end-2022, up from nearly a quarter a year earlier, and had now "displaced primarily the U.S. dollar as well as the Russian rouble as the currency of choice," the authors said. The use of the Chinese yuan for trade with Russia has also increased for third countries that did not impose economic sanctions but hold a currency swap line with the People's Bank of China (PBOC), such as Mongolia and Tajikistan.

These swap lines "make it easier for an exporter to use yuan received from, say, a Russian importer," the paper added, after analysing more than 12 million import records associated with over 70,000 firms. Overall, economic sanctions could herald a gradual shift away from the U.S. dollar, the study said.

"The dominance of the U.S. dollar makes international sanctions more effective, as firms engaged in international trade overwhelmingly require payments to be cleared through the U.S. banking system," the authors found. "At the same time, the use of economic sanctions may over time reduce attractiveness of the U.S. dollar as a vehicle currency and hence its dominance."

In March, the yuan - also known as the renminbi - became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China, overtaking the dollar for the first time, official data showed, although its share as a global payments currency remains small at 2.5%, according to data from international payments system SWIFT, compared with 39.4% for the dollar and 35.8% for the euro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023