Left Menu

Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 5000 cr at Chhotaudepur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhotaudepur in Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:55 IST
Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 5000 cr at Chhotaudepur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chhotaudepur, Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crore at Chhotaudepur in Gujarat. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Paatil.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event marking 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Science City, Ahmedabad. Addressing the event, the PM termed the 20 years of the summit as a "key milestone" in advancing the state's growth.

"Vibrant Gujarat was made a channel to increase the self-confidence of Gujarat and a channel to speak to the world eye to eye," the PM said. Stating that the world is watching the success of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit he said, "Vibrant Gujarat is not just a programme of branding but more than that it is a programme of bonding."

Later today, PM Modi will also inaugurate a new Navodaya Vidyalaya built at a cost of Rs 23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The PM will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023