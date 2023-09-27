A Dreamy Beach Wedding at ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa

When it comes to tying the knot, dreaming of a magical experience is natural. And the newly renovated ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa promises precisely that, skilfully mastering the art of crafting bespoke celebrations to suit couples of all kinds.

Embodying the magnificence of South Goa along with direct access to the pristine Arossim Beach, ITC Grand Goa, country's first LEED® Platinum certified resort and spa offers an inventory of 246 newly renovated rooms and 21 suites assuring a one-of-a-kind stay experience for each guest. the glorious views of the beach, lush green gardens, simmering lagoons and the multi-level pool. The couple can choose to pamper themselves in an exquisite Lap Pool Suite which has a personal lap pool.

From a glitzy Sangeet in one of the exquisite Ballrooms to an intimate Haldi at the Magical Forest or beachfront Pheras befitting royalty, ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa offers a choice of venues for each occasion. Grandeur and effortless elegance are a given a centre stage at this tropical paradise. With a repertoire of award-winning culinary brands like Bukhara, Dum Pukht, amongst others, the menus can be customized, adding to the wedding experience. From traditional flavours influenced by local culture to global delights that trot the world, the choices are limitless and diverse.

About the Vibrant Diverse Venues at the resort Beach Wedding: A seaside mandap is the pinnacle of a celebration of love at the resort with the calming sea as the backdrop.

Sea-side lawns: With calming sea breeze, picturesque sunsets and manicured lawns this stunning venue offers elaborate setups for a wedding reception or a sangeet making for a larger-than-life celebration.

Magical Forest: A tropical haven surrounded by lush pine trees - an ideal venue for intimate gatherings and traditional ceremonies.

Salcete: The majestic wood-panelled Ballroom is designed for large parties, and can accommodate large gatherings.

Each wedding at the resort has a team dedicated to it that takes care of the big picture and every detail meticulously. Shimmering with enthralling beauty, the ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa ticks all the right boxes to serve as a one-stop wedding destination in Goa.

