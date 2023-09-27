Fire breaks out at girls hostel in Delhi Mukherjee Nagar, 5 rescued

Nearly half a dozen girls were evacuated safely after a major fire broke out at a hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area late on Wednesday evening, officials said. According to officials, the Delhi Fire Service received a distress call regarding the fire at Signature apartment in Mukherjee Nagar area.

Following the information, a team of 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control within an hour.

Delhi Fire Service officials stated, "The fire has been brought under control, and 5 girls have been safely rescued. Search and rescue operations are ongoing." The exact cause behind the fire was not clear till the filing of the report.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

