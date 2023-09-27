Left Menu

Fire breaks out at girls hostel in Delhi Mukherjee Nagar, 5 rescued

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Service received a distress call regarding the fire at Signature apartment in Mukherjee Nagar area. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:50 IST
Fire breaks out at girls hostel in Delhi Mukherjee Nagar, 5 rescued
Major Fire at girs' hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly half a dozen girls were evacuated safely after a major fire broke out at a hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area late on Wednesday evening, officials said. According to officials, the Delhi Fire Service received a distress call regarding the fire at Signature apartment in Mukherjee Nagar area.

Following the information, a team of 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control within an hour.

Delhi Fire Service officials stated, "The fire has been brought under control, and 5 girls have been safely rescued. Search and rescue operations are ongoing." The exact cause behind the fire was not clear till the filing of the report.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
3
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023