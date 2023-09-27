Rajasthan targets Rs 30 lakh cr economy size by 2030: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the state's gross domestic product (GDP) is targeted at Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030 and the journey of development of the state will not stop now.

Gehlot was addressing an interaction program with jewelers, gem sellers and artisans under Mission-2030 at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

He said that due to the public welfare schemes, policy decisions, laws and efficient financial management of the state government, the state has progressed 4 times in the last 5 years. The result is that with 11.04 per cent GDP growth rate, Rajasthan ranks first in North India and second in the country.

Now Rajasthan Mission-2030 has been started to increase the pace of progress 10 times. So far 2.50 crore people have given valuable suggestions. After compiling these, Vision-2030 document will be prepared as per public sentiments. This will form a strong base for the development of our Rajasthan, Gehlot said.

He said that earlier Rajasthan used to be among the backward states, but in the last 5 years, it has become one of the leading states due to all-round development of every sector.

The Chief Minister said that with the best financial management, the state's GDP will reach Rs 15 lakh crore by the financial year 2023-24. Our target is to take it to more than Rs 30 lakh crore by the year 2030. The journey of development will not stop now.

Gehlot said that after the Congress government was formed in the state, instead of closing the schemes of the previous government, Congress strengthened them and took them forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)