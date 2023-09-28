IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai, Ratnagiri today; issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri and yellow for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts for September 28. "Heavy rainfall alongwith thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over isolated places of Ratnagiri on Thursday," IMD said in its forecast.

The Weather department predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over one or two places of Mumbai and Palghar. "Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning over isolated places of Thane and Raigad," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southeast monsoon from the country from September 25. Talking to ANI, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that there was a delay of about 8 days in the withdrawal of the southeast monsoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD said that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and adjoining western India in the next two to three days. India has three cropping seasons -- summer, Kharif and Rabi. Crops sown during June-July and harvested in October-November are kharif.

Since June 1, total rainfall in India has been 6 per cent lower at 805.3 mm against the normal of 853.4, IMD data showed. (ANI)

