PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:37 IST
Over 28,600 PACS operating as PMKSKs presently: Cooperation Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Over 28,600 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in 18 states and Union territories are operating as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) in the country at present, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. ''As per report, in 18 States/UTs, 28,648 PACS are currently operating as PMKSKs in the country,'' Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. The government aims to operationalise PMKSKs in a phased manner in all the PACS, he added.

The minister said the PACS functioning as PMKSKs will serve as a ''One Stop Shop'' for agricultural-related inputs and services for farmers in rural areas. This initiative will provide various benefits to PACS, such as providing stable and additional source of income to them and generating employment opportunities at the panchayat/village level, Shah noted.

PACS have been allowed to operate the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to ensure easy accessibility of fertilisers, pesticides and related services to farmers in the country. The functioning of PACS as PMKSK will help in offering quality agri-inputs, like fertilisers, seeds, farm implements, pesticides, and soil/seed testing facilities to the farmers under one roof at competitive prices. Through PMKSKs, information on crop-related issues and government schemes are also made available to farmers, he added.

