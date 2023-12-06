Left Menu

Assam Rifles seize 20,000 yaba tablets near Bangladesh border in Tripura

In a significant crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking, Assam Rifles have seized 20,000 yaba tablets near the Bangladesh border in Tripura, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Based on a specific information regarding the smuggling of drugs near the Bangladesh border at Sonamura in Sepahijala district of Tripura, a swift operation was launched on Tuesday by the Assam Rifles, the official said.

After reaching the location, security forces observed the movement of two suspicious individuals who were travelling on motorcycles near the Bangladesh border who, upon being challenged, did not stop but rather tried to flee from the location, the official added. While being chased, the motorcyclists threw two sealed packets into the bushes near the forest road and escaped by taking advantage of the dense foliage and the forest, they said.

The Assam Rifles team, after a thorough search of the area, found the two sealed packets, which contained 20,000 yaba tablets, the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

