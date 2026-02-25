New Leadership at Bangladesh Central Bank: Mostaqur Rahman Appointed Governor

Bangladesh's government has named Mostaqur Rahman, an entrepreneur and specialist in financial governance, as the governor of the central bank, according to a government release issued on Wednesday.

This appointment is part of extensive changes within pivotal state institutions, including the security forces and civil administration, as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who recently secured a decisive election victory, organizes his government.

Rahman, who brings over 30 years of expertise in corporate finance, export economics, and institutional governance, will serve a four-year term. His appointment marks the departure of Ahsan H. Mansur, a previous IMF economist, whose tenure followed the ousting of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)