New Leadership at Bangladesh Central Bank: Mostaqur Rahman Appointed Governor
Mostaqur Rahman, an experienced entrepreneur and financial governance specialist, has been appointed as the new governor of Bangladesh's central bank by the government. This change is part of a broader reshuffle of key state institutions spearheaded by newly elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Bangladesh's government has named Mostaqur Rahman, an entrepreneur and specialist in financial governance, as the governor of the central bank, according to a government release issued on Wednesday.
This appointment is part of extensive changes within pivotal state institutions, including the security forces and civil administration, as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who recently secured a decisive election victory, organizes his government.
Rahman, who brings over 30 years of expertise in corporate finance, export economics, and institutional governance, will serve a four-year term. His appointment marks the departure of Ahsan H. Mansur, a previous IMF economist, whose tenure followed the ousting of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balancing Act: AI's Role in Modern Elections
Nepal Gears Up for High-Stakes Elections Amid Security Concerns
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections
Nepal Seals Border with India Ahead of General Elections
BJP Strategizes for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections in Maharashtra