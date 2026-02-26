Left Menu

Indore High Court Denies Release of Detained Bangladeshi Woman Amid Ongoing Trial

Madhya Pradesh High Court has denied the release of a Bangladeshi woman detained in Indore, citing ongoing trial and safety concerns amid the international scenario. The petition was filed under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution. The court urged the state to expedite the six-year pending trial.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled against the release of a Bangladeshi woman held at a detention centre in Indore, prioritizing her safety given the current international climate. The decision came as Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi considered a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution.

The Bangladeshi woman's plea for release was made on the grounds that her bail had been accepted, but the case involving severe charges, including staying in India without valid documents and other criminal charges, remains unresolved. The state government argued that her presence is required as the trial is incomplete.

The court acknowledged the extensive delay, noting the trial has spanned over six years, and insisted the state expedite the trial proceedings within six months. Should progress remain stagnant, the petitioner may re-approach the court to accelerate the process.

