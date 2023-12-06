Left Menu

Saudi Arabia plans $71.7 bln of military spending in 2024 -budget statement

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:40 IST
Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would spend 269 billion riyals ($71.72 billion) on its military in 2024, up from 259 billion riyals that was budgeted for 2023, a statement from the kingdom's finance ministry showed.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

