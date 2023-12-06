Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering case: Court issues notice to ED on bail plea of accused Zeeshan Haider

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of Zeeshan Haider, who has been in custody in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case in which AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan is also involved. Along with Haider, two other accused have also been arrested. All the accused are in judicial custody till December 15.

Special judge Vikas Dhull issued notice on the bail plea and directed the ED to file a reply. The matter has been listed on December 14 for further hearing. Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, argued that it is a frivolous case and there is no generation of a process of crime out of a scheduled offence.

As per the ED, the money laundering case pertains to the sale and purchase of land for Rs 13.40 crore. It is alleged that transactions involve the proceeds of crime. The agency has alleged that they have been arrested for the sale and purchase of property by ill gotten money from Amanatullah Khan.

While seeking the custody of the accused, ED argued that in the transaction, ill gotten money was used and Rs 4 crore was paid in cash. The amount of transacted money paid in cash was ill gotten by Amanatullah. Advocate Rana had argued that there is an Agreement to Sell (ATS). Rs 9 crore crore have been paid through the banking channel and Rs 4 crore is to be paid.

He had further argued that Zeeshan Haider joined the investigation four times. The only allegations are that another ATS was recovered from him. He had submitted that Amanatullah Khan is on bail.

It was also submitted that Zeeshan Haider is 64, has undergone open heart surgery, has been advised for angiography, and is diabetic. A charge sheet was filed by the CBI without arresting MLA Amanatullah, who is the main accused, counsel argued.

It was thereafter that an FIR was registered by the ACB, the counsel had argued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)