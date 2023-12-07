Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:25 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Coriander prices on Thursday eased Rs 26 to Rs 7,458 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery declined Rs 26 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 7,458 per quintal in 11,595 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

