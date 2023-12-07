Left Menu

USFDA inspects Hyderabad R&D facility: Dr Reddy's Lab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said the US health regulator is conducting an inspection of its Hyderabad-based R&D facility.

''We would like to inform you that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has commenced an inspection at our R&D facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad, and the outcome of the same will be updated and necessary disclosure will be made with the stock exchanges,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

The company proactively discloses the outcome of every USFDA inspection to the stock exchanges immediately after the end of the inspection, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 1.2 per cent up at Rs 5,796.40 apiece on the BSE.

