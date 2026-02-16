Sanofi's Strategic Expansion: Hyderabad's Growing Pharma Hub

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced on Monday intentions to significantly expand their Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, India. The move will see workforce numbers swell from current levels of 2,600 to over 4,500, thanks to a substantial yet undisclosed financial investment.

The expansion aligns with Sanofi's plans to inject 400 million euros ($474.60 million) into its Indian operations by the decade's end, highlighting the growing importance of India as a hub for global business operations. Multinational companies are continually turning to India, where over 1,700 Global Capability Centres already exist, for their transformation into high-value innovation units.

Specialists in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and medical affairs are part of the latest hiring wave to facilitate Sanofi's expansion. This announcement comes ahead of Hyderabad's upcoming BioAsia conference, where the focus will be on growth in India's burgeoning pharmaceutical market.

