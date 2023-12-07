BRIEF-UK signs contract with Galliford Try for Red Arrows infrastructure
Galliford Try Holdings PLC:
* UK’S DEFENCE DEPARMENT: SIGNS CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE NEW AND REFURBISHED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE RED ARROWS WITH GALLIFORD TRY Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
