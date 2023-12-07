Left Menu

PM Modi to engage virtually with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries

30 PM.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing on December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion.

The virtual event will witness the participation of thousands of VBSY beneficiaries from various parts of the country, connecting through more than 2,000 VBSY vans, numerous Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and Common Service Centres (CSCs). Additionally, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives will also join the programme, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

