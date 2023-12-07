Left Menu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to visit areas affected by Cyclone Michaung

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:28 IST
TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the cyclone-ravaged regions of Vemuru, Tenali, Bapatla, Parchur, and Prattipadu in the districts of Guntur and Prakasam on December 8 and 9 respectively. Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu will visit the constituencies of Vemuru, Tenali, and Bapatla on Friday. On Saturday, he will inspect the crop fields devastated by cyclone Michaung in Parchur and Prattipadu constituencies.

During his visit, Naidu aims to assess the extensive damage caused by the cyclone and extend support to farmers who have incurred significant losses. He intends to meet with farmers, listen to their concerns, and offer encouragement and solidarity during this challenging time, an official release by the TDP said. Cyclone Michaung made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by intense rain and wind speeds up to 100 kmph, causing widespread devastation and affecting more than two crore people. The storm has claimed over a dozen lives so far. Thousands of ground-floor homes and vehicles remained submerged.

In Andhra, the cyclone wreaked havoc on thousands of acres of standing crops, primarily paddy. Around 10,000 people were evacuated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

