Left Menu

India's gem, jewellery industry to resume imports of rough diamonds from Dec 15

The Indian gem and jewellery industry on Friday said it will resume imports of rough diamonds, which were under voluntary suspension since October 15. The gem and jewellery industry will lift the voluntary suspension of rough diamond imports on December 15, which is in effect from October 15 to December 15, a joint industry statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:42 IST
India's gem, jewellery industry to resume imports of rough diamonds from Dec 15
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian gem and jewellery industry on Friday said it will resume imports of rough diamonds, which were under voluntary suspension since October 15. The suspension was a collective decision taken by the Indian diamond industry, represented by the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Bharat Diamond Bourse, Mumbai Diamond Merchants' Association, Surat Diamond Bourse, and Surat Diamond Association, to address the challenges related to the imbalance between demand and supply. The gem and jewellery industry will lift the voluntary suspension of rough diamond imports on December 15, which is in effect from October 15 to December 15, a joint industry statement said. ''We believe that the suspension has helped bring stability to the Indian diamond industry, which had been impacted by low demand. The suspension has also resulted in a positive impact on the prices of polished diamonds over the past two months,'' GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said. ''The industry is hopeful that the prices will remain stable and sustainable in the coming months, as the demand for natural diamonds gradually recovers in the key markets such as the US, China, Middle East and Europe,'' he said. The GJEPC, along with other associations, have notified its trade members through a letter regarding the resumption of rough diamond imports. However, the associations have urged the industry to remain cautious and prepared for the uncertainties ahead, as the global economic landscape continues to be influenced by geopolitical tensions.

''We will continue to work closely with the diamond miners to ensure a balance between demand and supply, and to implement effective marketing campaigns to boost consumer confidence and demand for natural diamonds.'' ''We are confident that with our cooperation and resilience, we will achieve a prosperous future for the Indian diamond industry,'' Shah added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023