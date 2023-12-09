India to host 27th WAIPA World Investment Conference in New Delhi

Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Union government, is set to host the 27th World Investment Conference (WIC) from December 11-14, 2023 in Delhi. The conference will be held at the India International Convention & Expo Centre - Yashobhoomi.

This year's conference is themed "Empowering Investors: IPAs Pioneering Future Growth". Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the main day of the conference on December 13, 2023, will deliver the keynote address on the Role of Trade and Investment in the Decade of Action. The Minister will also chair a closed-room roundtable of Private Equity.

Goyal will also launch the Experience India Centre (EIC), showcasing the best of India's offerings across services, technology, and products through a variety of technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touch screens, and projection mapping. EIC will provide delegates and participants from around the world an opportunity to engage and interact with some of India's leading startups, and learn about India's rich products, services and tourism offerings, experience its vibrant culture through an immersive experience like Touch/Feel, Taste, Smell, Vision, Sound, and other self-exploratory means.

The startups represent India's emerging indigenous capabilities and its emerging global leadership. The wall Bharat Today and the Living Traditions will exhibit traditions like Madhubani, Katha, Warli, Mata ni pachedi etc.

WIC, an annual flagship event of WAIPA, serves as a platform for global investment promotion and innovation stakeholders. This year, the conference brings together Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), international organisations, academia, and the private sector, including startups, to discuss investment policies and trends, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration, trade, investments and knowledge sharing.

Spanning over four days, the WIC is set to be the largest WIC ever, with participation from more than 1000 attendees, over 50 IPAs and various multilateral agencies. Some of the marquee sessions include a Meeting of 'IPAs of G20 Nations' and IPAs of G20 Compendium on Sustainable FDI, Meeting of World Investment for Development Alliance (WIDA), a coalition of 13 multilateral organisations including UNCTAD, WEF, WBG, UNESCAP and WAIPA, and a roundtable on "The India Opportunity: Investing in an Emerging Economy Poised for a Fast-Track Growth. Invest India may also release white papers on key topics such as E-Commerce, Electronics, Sustainable textiles and Responsible AI.

Trade and investment ministers from Saudi Arabia, Armenia and Togo are also expected to address the conference. The Conference will also host "The Startup-Investor Connect program", which is designed to offer Venture capital funds and International Startups from various sectors a platform to connect on the following one or multiple opportunities with the aim of facilitating funding and showcasing cutting-edge innovation.

Aligned with the overarching theme, the WIC will feature parallel sessions focusing on Agri-Food Processing, Energy/Infrastructure, Tourism, Automotive and machinery, ICT/Technology, and Life Sciences. These sessions will provide a detailed exploration of investment opportunities and trends within each sector across participating countries and select Indian States. During this Conference, India will also showcase key initiatives like Make in India, PM Gati Shakti, and other steps taken towards ensuring ease of doing business.

The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies was created in 1995 in Geneva, as a non-governmental organization. Its mission is to empower and support investment promotion agencies in the important work they do to develop their economies; to be a voice for IPAs internationally; and to serve as a bridge between the public and private sectors.

The association has more than 120 member agencies representing more than 100 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)