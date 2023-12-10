Coast Guard stalls effect of oil spill in aftermath of cyclone Michaung

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) worked with the civil administration to ensure no loss of life or property at sea during cyclone Michaung. In the aftermath of cyclone Michaung, a large-scale oil spill mixed with flood water was reported in the Ernavur Chennai area. While the State Pollution Control Board commenced its investigation into tracing the source of the spill, the spilt oil continued its way, engulfing the city drains, Ennore creeks and entire coastal sea area through the Kosathalaiyar river mouth.

"Indian Coast Guard helicopter undertook reconnaissance of the area on December 9 and 10 and reported the spill to have extended at sea from Kosathalaiyar river mouth till Kasimedu harbour, extending to about 20 square kilometres," as per a press release from the Coast Guard. The coastal area from Ennore to Kasimedu harbour is a dense fishing area and supports thousands of livelihoods. Oil spills in the area could have disastrous effects, damaging the fragile environment and causing irreparable damage to the ecosystem.

"Mindful of its responsibilities of preserving and protecting the marine environment, Coast Guard ships and helicopter undertook extensive response operations against the spill on December 10 and averted a major damage to the delicate coastal eco-system," the release stated. Meanwhile, the oil that has been trapped in the interior land area/creek/canal area is being responded to by SPCB under their recently promulgated Oil Spill Contingency Plans. The ICG oil spill response specialists are being deputed to assist them in the interior area clean-up actions

"The Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure safe, secure and clean seas by protecting maritime zones and coastal waters from any form of pollution," as per the release. Cyclone Michaung, marked by winds reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h, has caused widespread devastation, claiming six lives and bringing life and livelihoods to a standstill across 15 districts in the state. The impact of the cyclone was not only confined to Andhra Pradesh alone but has also affected neighbouring Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

