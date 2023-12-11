Two people killed in Swiss town shooting - police
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion on Monday, police said.
Police in the Valais canton said that the suspect, an unidentified man, had fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people.
