CM Dhami pays tribute to IAF Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reached the residence of Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai who lost his life in trainer jet crash and paid tributes to him and consoled the bereaved family at Jaintanwala. The Chief Minister prayed to God to "give place to the virtuous soul at his holy feet and to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense suffering".

Abhimanyu Rai, 33, died in a trainer jet crash in a nearby village after he took off from the Air Force Training Academy in Hyderabad earlier this month. He is survived by his wife, Flight Lieutenant Akshaita Rai, also an IAF pilot stationed in Hyderabad. (ANI)

