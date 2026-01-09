Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the state's decision to recommend a CBI inquiry into the murder case of Ankita Bhandari. This comes following a meeting where Bhandari's parents pleaded for a fair investigation into their daughter's tragic death.

Dhami emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring justice, pledging that all facts and evidence will be thoroughly examined. The state is dedicated to maintaining a transparent and sensitive approach throughout the process.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old employee at Vanantra Resort, became the victim of a heinous crime at the hands of resort owner Pulkit Arya and two associates, all of whom have received life sentences for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)