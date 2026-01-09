Uttarakhand's Governance at Your Doorstep: A Citizen-Centric Initiative

In a bid to enhance governance efficiency and citizen connection, the Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' initiative. This government-led campaign, initiated on December 17, exemplifies good governance and aims to bring administration closer to citizens.

Within 23 days of its launch, the initiative has set up over 300 camps in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand, addressing public grievances and delivering various governmental services. Reportedly, the camps witnessed participation from 1,97,522 citizens. Out of the 22,645 complaints collected, more than 16,000 have been resolved promptly, demonstrating the state government's commitment to effective grievance redressal.

Beyond grievance resolution, the program links citizens with welfare schemes, making services more accessible and transparent. With over 1,11,326 individuals benefiting from state welfare schemes, the campaign aims to embed principles of transparent and accountable governance while simplifying service processes for better public access. Uttarakhand pledges to expand this initiative to serve every citizen comprehensively.