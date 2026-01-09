Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Governance at Your Doorstep: A Citizen-Centric Initiative

Uttarakhand's 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar,' led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, focuses on direct governance and resolving public grievances through 300+ camps, benefiting over 1,11,326 citizens. The initiative emphasizes transparent, effective service delivery, linking citizens with welfare schemes across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:52 IST
Uttarakhand's Governance at Your Doorstep: A Citizen-Centric Initiative
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance governance efficiency and citizen connection, the Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' initiative. This government-led campaign, initiated on December 17, exemplifies good governance and aims to bring administration closer to citizens.

Within 23 days of its launch, the initiative has set up over 300 camps in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand, addressing public grievances and delivering various governmental services. Reportedly, the camps witnessed participation from 1,97,522 citizens. Out of the 22,645 complaints collected, more than 16,000 have been resolved promptly, demonstrating the state government's commitment to effective grievance redressal.

Beyond grievance resolution, the program links citizens with welfare schemes, making services more accessible and transparent. With over 1,11,326 individuals benefiting from state welfare schemes, the campaign aims to embed principles of transparent and accountable governance while simplifying service processes for better public access. Uttarakhand pledges to expand this initiative to serve every citizen comprehensively.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

 India
2
Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

 India
3
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
4
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026