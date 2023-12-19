Assam Minister Ashok Singhal attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a transformative catalyst for positive change, symbolises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed, inclusive Bharat where the aspirations of every Bharatiya are fulfilled," Ashok Singhal said.
- Country:
- India
Assam Minister Ashok Singhal attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Biswanath Chariali in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday. The Assam Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the Government of India with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.
"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a transformative catalyst for positive change, symbolises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed, inclusive Bharat where the aspirations of every Bharatiya are fulfilled," Ashok Singhal said. MLA Bihali Ranjit Dutta, MLA Biswanath Pramod Borthakur, Mayor of Biswanath Municipality, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath District and members of self-help groups were also present in the programme.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his resolve is to empower two crore rural mothers and daughters in the country, making them self-reliant and turning them into millionaires. Participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' (Rural Sector) held at Barki Gram Sabha in the Sevapuri block on the second day of his two-day trip to Kashi, the Prime Minister also honoured millionaires Chanda Devi and Manisha Devi by presenting them with certificates. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a 'Modi Ki Guarantee' towards a new Viksit Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier interacted and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing.
During the programme, the Prime Minister flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat
- Biswanath Chariali
- Biswanath District
- Yogi Adityanath
- Biswanath Municipality
- Sankalp Yatra
- Biswanath Pramod Borthakur
- Narendra Modi's
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp
- Manisha Devi
- MLA Bihali Ranjit Dutta
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Chanda Devi
- Ashok Singhal
- Telangana
- Viksit Bharat
- Rajasthan
- Mizoram
ALSO READ
"They are not INDIA blocs, they are dash-dot blocs," Meenakashi Lekhi after BJP's Assembly polls victory in 3 states
Road ministry terms news reports of landslides in Uttarkashi 'factually incorrect'
PM Modi takes constitution to people and hails emphasis on individual sovereignty: Meenakashi Lekhi
Kashi Vishwanath Dham witnesses record devotee influx, attracts over 13 cr visitors in two years
TRAU FC pip Inter Kashi at near post, earn first win of I-League 2023-24 campaign