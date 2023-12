BRIEF-Kodiak Gas Services to Buy CSI Compressco in $854 Mln deal

CSI Compressco LP: * KODIAK GAS SERVICES, INC. TO ACQUIRE CSI COMPRESSCO LP IN AN $854 MILLION ALL-EQUITY TRANSACTION

* KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC: CSI COMPRESSCO UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.086 SHARES OF KODIAK COMMON STOCK FOR EACH CSI COMPRESSCO COMMON UNIT OWNED * KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $1.65 PER UNIT

* KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC- UPON CLOSING, CSI COMPRESSCO UNITHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 14% OF COMBINED COMPANY ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS * KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC - KODIAK SHAREHOLDERS WILL REALIZE IMMEDIATE ACCRETION TO DISCRETIONARY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE UPON CLOSING

* KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC- KODIAK EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A SENIOR NOTES OFFERING IN Q1 OF 2024 * KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KODIAK AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CSI COMPRESSCO GP LLC

* KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC - EXPECTED ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $20 MILLION * KODIAK GAS SERVICES INC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ITS LONG-TERM LEVERAGE TARGET OF 3.0-3.5X BY YEAR END 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

