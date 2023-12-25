Left Menu

Traditional folk dance organised to celebrate Christmas in Shimla

A large number of people, including domestic and international tourists, thronged to Christ's Church in Shimla to celebrate Christmas. One of the main highlights of the celebrations here was the women performing traditional folk dances.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 17:00 IST
Traditional folk dance organised to celebrate Christmas in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A large number of people, including domestic and international tourists, thronged to Christ's Church in Shimla to celebrate Christmas. One of the main highlights of the celebrations here was the women performing traditional folk dances. "Shimla is very close to my heart. It is my 50th time in Shimla on Christmas Day. It has been an overwhelming experience for me to be here for Christmas. I was very honoured to be a part of the celebration. It was wonderful and good to be a part of this celebration. There was a folk dance performance, which is a combination of tradition, culture and religion. This is the beauty of the diversity of India.," said Shweta, a tourist from Delhi.

International tourists are also happy to be in the North Indian Hill State to celebrate Christmas in cool and pleasant weather. "I am coming from Singapore; the weather is hot and rainy there. Here, it's different in the mountains. There is turmoil going on around the world. I wish peace for everyone," said Edmund Chow, a tourist from Singapore.

The local Christians are pleased to pay tribute to Jesus Christ and welcome God with traditional folk dances. "We have performed traditional folk dances here to welcome Jesus Christ. We are welcoming Jesus and wishing everyone a merry Christmas. It was a pleasure to perform folk dances and traditional art and culture here.," said Poonam, a folk dancer.

These women are happy to perform the folk dance inside the church, along with the prayers, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

