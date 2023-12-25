Left Menu

Dressed up as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, children invite people to Ayodhya

Children dressed as characters from the Ramayana went door-to-door in Ayodhya to invite people for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple to be held on January 22.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Children dressed as characters from the Ramayana went door-to-door in Ayodhya to invite people for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple to be held on January 22. A planned campaign before the Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav of Lord Shri Ram Lalla started today, and children dressed up as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita knocked on every door of Ayodhya to invite them to offer their prayers at the Ram Temple.

Avni Kumar Shukla, the organiser, said, "About 259 children are participating in this festival. Today, they are making all of us happy by dressing up as Ram and Sita. Even the small children should know his ideals and adopt his values in their lives." Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust official Anil Mishra said that Lord Ram is going to reach his place in Ayodhya on January 22.

Earlier, Vidya Bharti schools presented a programme of Ram Roop Saja and organised a cultural programme. "The children are very excited. Today all the children were dressed up as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita," said Anil Mishra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

