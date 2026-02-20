Renowned American Vedic scholar Dr David Frawley met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the revitalization of Ayodhya and the promotion of ancient Indian traditions such as Yoga, Ayurveda, and Vedic culture. Their meeting highlighted the global necessity for the revival of these practices amidst a spiritually declining world.

Dr Frawley praised Ayodhya's transformation as a remarkable achievement, attributing its success to Adityanath's dedication to his cultural and historical roots, particularly the Nath tradition. The state's efforts, under Adityanath's leadership, have been instrumental in positioning ancient practices on the global stage.

Dr Frawley, an internationally acclaimed thinker on Hindutva, has significantly contributed to the fields of Ayurveda and Vedic astrology, earning him prestigious accolades. He expressed honor in meeting Adityanath and acknowledged the Chief Minister as a beacon of purity in politics, associating him with solar principles of enlightenment and self-knowledge.

