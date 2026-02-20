Left Menu

Dr Frawley's Praise for Ayodhya's Rebirth Under Yogi Adityanath

Dr David Frawley recently visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, commending his efforts in reviving Ayodhya and promoting ancient Indian traditions like Yoga and Ayurveda. Frawley emphasized the global significance of this renewal in a world losing spiritual consciousness, applauding Adityanath's influence and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:41 IST
Dr Frawley's Praise for Ayodhya's Rebirth Under Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned American Vedic scholar Dr David Frawley met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the revitalization of Ayodhya and the promotion of ancient Indian traditions such as Yoga, Ayurveda, and Vedic culture. Their meeting highlighted the global necessity for the revival of these practices amidst a spiritually declining world.

Dr Frawley praised Ayodhya's transformation as a remarkable achievement, attributing its success to Adityanath's dedication to his cultural and historical roots, particularly the Nath tradition. The state's efforts, under Adityanath's leadership, have been instrumental in positioning ancient practices on the global stage.

Dr Frawley, an internationally acclaimed thinker on Hindutva, has significantly contributed to the fields of Ayurveda and Vedic astrology, earning him prestigious accolades. He expressed honor in meeting Adityanath and acknowledged the Chief Minister as a beacon of purity in politics, associating him with solar principles of enlightenment and self-knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

 India
2
Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

 France
3
AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

 India
4
Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026