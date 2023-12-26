Left Menu

UN envoy welcomes ‘significant step’ towards ceasefire in Yemen

Updated: 26-12-2023 22:52 IST
The UN Special Envoy for Yemen has welcomed steps towards a ceasefire in the war-torn country, where Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels have been fighting for more than eight years. The development follows a series of meetings with the sides held in Riyadh and Muscat, his office said in a statement on Saturday. Special Envoy Hans Grundberg welcomed the parties' commitment to a set of measures to implement a nation-wide ceasefire, improve living conditions, and engage in preparations for the resumption of an inclusive political process under UN auspices. "Thirty million Yemenis are watching and waiting for this new opportunity to provide for tangible results and progress towards lasting peace," he said. "The parties have taken a significant step. Their commitments are, first and foremost, an obligation to the Yemeni people to progress towards a future that meets the legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis," he added. ## Roadmap and restraint Mr. Grundberg will now engage with the parties to establish a roadmap under UN auspices that includes these commitments and supports their implementation The UN roadmap will include, among other elements, the parties' commitment to implement a nationwide ceasefire, pay all public sector salaries, resume oil exports, open roads in Taiz and other parts of Yemen, and further ease restrictions on Sana'a Airport and the Hudaydah port, according to the statement. The roadmap will also establish implementation mechanisms and prepare for a Yemeni-owned political process under UN auspices. Mr. Grundberg expressed deep appreciation for the key roles played by Saudi Arabia and Oman in supporting the parties to reach this point. He urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint at this critical time to allow for a conducive environment for dialogue and the successful conclusion of agreement on the roadmap. "The parties have taken a significant step. Their commitments are, first and foremost, an obligation to the Yemeni people to progress towards a future that meets the legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis," he said, adding that "we are ready to accompany them on every step of the way."

