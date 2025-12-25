Saudi Arabia Pushes for Peace Amid Yemen's Escalating Tensions

Saudi Arabia has expressed optimism that Yemen's main southern separatist entity will put an end to its territorial escalation, which has broadened its control across the southern region.

The country's foreign ministry has condemned the military maneuvers by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), terming it an "unjustified escalation". The council has recently overrun the provinces of Hadramout and Mahra.

The STC, initially part of the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis, has turned against the government for self-governance in the south. The Kingdom continues diplomatic efforts with a joint Saudi-Emirati delegation to restore peace and ensure the STC's withdrawal from these regions.