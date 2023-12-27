Left Menu

Escrowpay raises USD 6 mn from existing investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 15:28 IST
Escrowpay raises USD 6 mn from existing investors
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Escrowpay, which offers digital escrow platforms, has raised USD 6 million in fresh funding from existing investors.

The latest funding is through the series-A round and is part of the ongoing round targeting USD 15 million.

The company recently secured the first digital escrow regulatory fintech authorization from the IFSCA in the Gift City.

Currently it serves over 3,000 clients, including SMEs, unicorns, listed enterprises, and emerging digital-first businesses. Escrowpay has processed transactions exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

The fresh capital injection will be strategically utilized to accelerate its initiatives, support key growth areas, and foster innovation within the payments ecosystem, its MD Ashwin Chawwla said in a statement on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023