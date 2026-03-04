Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israel Strike Iran Amid Tensions

U.S. and Israeli military forces intensified their operations against Iran, targeting crucial defense infrastructure. The coordinated strikes have escalated tensions, accompanied by retaliatory actions from Iran across the region.

Global markets have been on high alert, with oil prices surging and significant disruptions in air travel. The conflict's progression casts uncertainty over global economic stability.

Leaders worldwide are weighing in on the crisis, with concerns about the legality and long-term implications of the military operations. The humanitarian toll continues to rise, highlighting the dire need for diplomatic interventions.

