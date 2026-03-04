Gold's Surprising Shift: Awaited Haven Falls Short Amid Middle East Unrest
Amid Middle East conflict, gold did not emerge as the expected safe haven; instead, investors flocked to the dollar. This move followed a spike in dollar-denominated oil prices and fears of economic impacts from energy disruptions. Rising market volatility signals shifting investor preferences towards liquidity.
In a week shadowed by Middle East turbulence, gold failed to play its usual role as a safe haven. Contrary to expectations, investors turned to the U.S. dollar amidst market jitters, favoring liquidity over precious metals. The dollar's re-emerging 'safety bid' prevailed as U.S. stocks and bonds took a hit.
The dollar's ascent owes much to the potential economic strain from prolonged energy supply disruptions, particularly impacting European and Asian economies. Amid the shift, traditional safe havens like gold and the Swiss franc were sidelined. An extraordinary warning from the Swiss National Bank curtailed gains as intervention loomed.
The market's move to cash out on gold reflects rising volatility and a speculative retreat. Investors seem to be offloading high-performing assets like South Korea's Kospi, which reversed a significant surge alongside other global indices. As the debate on gold's future continues, the dollar retains its haven status, underpinning the international monetary system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
