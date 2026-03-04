Thailand Clears Path for New Government After Certifying Parliamentary Seats

Thailand's election commission has officially certified most of the parliamentary seats from the recent general election, according to two sources. This certification clears the way for a new house to convene, setting the stage for a fresh government to take office.

The commission has confirmed all 100 party-list seats and an additional three constituency seats, leaving just one of the 500 parliamentary seats uncertified. A press conference was scheduled for later in the day to formally announce these developments.

Once certification is finalized, parliament must assemble within 15 days to elect its speaker and deputy speaker before choosing a prime minister, who will then form a government. The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is poised to lead a coalition government, expected to start in April, with Pheu Thai and smaller parties.

