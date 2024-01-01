Left Menu

Gross GST collection averages ₹1.66 lakh crore in first 9 months of FY24

The average monthly gross GST collection of ₹1.66 lakh crore in the first 9-month period this year represents a 12% increase compared to the ₹1.49 lakh crore average recorded in the corresponding period of FY23.

Gross GST collection averages ₹1.66 lakh crore in first 9 months of FY24
During the April-December 2023 period, gross GST collection witnessed a robust 12% y-o-y growth, reaching ₹14.97 lakh crore, as against ₹13.40 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April-December 2022).

The gross GST revenue collected in December, 2023 is ₹1,64,882 crore out of which CGST is ₹30,443 crore, SGST is ₹37,935 crore, IGST is ₹84,255 crore (including ₹41,534 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,249 crore (including ₹1,079 crore collected on import of goods). Notably, this marks the seventh month so far this year with collections exceeding ₹1.60 lakh crore.

The government has settled ₹40,057 crore to CGST and ₹33,652 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of December, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹70,501 crore for CGST and ₹71,587 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December, 2023 are 10.3% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 13% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of December 2023 as compared to December 2022. Table-2 shows the state-wise figures of post settlement GST revenue of each State till the month of December 2023.

