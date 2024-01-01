"Visit Ayodhya after January 22...it will make you recollect Tretayuga": CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the people to visit Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple and asserted that it will make them recollect the 'Tretayuga'. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other prominent personalities.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi participated in the Shashtipurti Mahotsav of Sadhvi Ritambhara in Mathura. "During the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi' movement in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was leading it under the guidance of priests and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). We all used to say that the day when all the Indians would be able to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' together in one voice, the issue of Ram Temple would be resolved," CM Yogi said while addressing the 'Mahotsav'.

"You should visit Ayodhya after January 22, it will make you think of the 'Tretayuga'. Now that the international airport has been introduced in Ayodhya, Lord Ram will land here through 'Pushpak Viman'," he added. Heaping praise on the BJP-led government in the state, CM Yogi said, "The Prime Minister came to Ayodhya on December 30. Now look at the infrastructure here, we have provided four-lane and six-lane roads here. Ayodhya is now connected via road lines and airlines. The process is underway to connect it via Waterlines too."

"We all have one pledge, that is 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). We are witnessing a new India. The respect towards the country has increased on the global stage. People who hesitated in taking Ayodhya'a name, are now awaiting the invitation for the consecration ceremony," the Chief Minister added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, visited Ayodhya and dedicated projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crores to the city. These included projects for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, as well as other initiatives across Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

