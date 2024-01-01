CM Stalin launches book 'Maga Kavithai', singer Chinmai slams event

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched a book titled 'Maga Kavithai' penned by poet Vairamuthu.

Representative Image (Photo/@Vairamuthu X). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched a book titled 'Maga Kavithai' penned by poet Vairamuthu. M K Stalin launched the book and the first copy was given to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Actor and leader of the People's Justice Center Kamal Haasan participated in the event. Meanwhile, singer Chinmai slammed the event in X platform mentioning, "Some of the most powerful men in Tamilnadu platforming my molester whilst I got banned - years of my career lost."

"May the entire ecosystem that promotes and supports sex offenders whilst incarcerating honest people who speak up start getting destroyed from this very moment, onwards and beyond, " she further added. "I ll pray and keep praying until my wish comes true - there is nothing else I can do anyway", added Chinmai in her tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

