Assam CM lays foundation stone for Guwahati's Longest Flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri with Noonmati FCI

Adding another chapter towards the current State government's initiatives aimed at transforming Guwahati, the largest city in Northeast India, into the "Gateway to Southeast Asia" and to ease the city's traffic congestion woes, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday laid the foundation stone for a 4-lane "elevated corridor" (a flyover). The flyover measuring 5,053.20 metres in length and standing at a minimum height of 5.70 metres will be built at a projected cost of Rs 852.68 crore that would connect Dighalipukhuri with Noonmati and have extended arms towards GNB Road, West Dighalipukhuri Road and Rajgarh Road.

To be built under the overall supervision of the Public Works (Roads) Department of the Government of Assam, the elevated corridor, to be the longest in the city on its completion, is scheduled to become operational by 2026. Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said the government has been working relentlessly to transform the State into a developed one in near future.

The design of the flyover for which the foundation stone has been laid today is a manifestation of the fact that the State is moving towards a new dawn, the Chief Minister stated. Elements such as a rotary over the existing flyover at Chandmari, and a rotary over the existing rotary at Guwahati Club area would mark a new beginning in the field of road infrastructure engineering in the State, he said.

The flyover on its completion would aid in seamless and smooth traffic movement in the city for the next 25 years, the Chief Minister exuded confidence, adding that the government shall take all measures possible to minimize inconveniences to the members of the general public during the period of construction of the flyover. Stating that the aim is to complete the construction activities within two years and six months, Chief Minister Sarma said apart from easing traffic woes, the flyover would also provide a boost to the business establishments along the Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati stretch of road by providing the much-needed parking spaces that would be available below the flyover.

Indicating the State government's commitment towards incorporating eco-friendly measures in policy-making, Chief Minister Sarma said there will be a departure from the earlier practice of felling trees and instead, the focus will be on using technologies such as transplanting or relocating trees for the construction of the flyover. Referring to the massive public infrastructure development projects currently at various stages of development or are scheduled to be launched, Chief Minister Sarma said all such initiatives collectively would transform Guwahati into a city that would be comparable to some of the highly urbanized cities in the rest of the country.

A stretch of the ongoing river-front development project on the south bank of the mighty Brahmaputra river in Guwahati shall be ceremonially opened for the public on January 19, the Chief Minister said, adding it would immensely boost the city's tourism potential, he asserted. The "Chief Judicial Magistrate" section of the project shall be completed within a period of six months, the Chief Minister added.

On its completion, the Kamakhya corridor development project would contribute significantly towards religious tourism and pilgrimage, he said. Also, the works on the upcoming ropeway project connecting Kamakhya Railway Station with the Kamakhya Temple shall begin very soon, he said. On February 28, the stretch of the new bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Bhootnath with Machkhowa will be inaugurated, he further added while exuding confidence this would greatly reduce traffic congestion currently observed near Bharalumukh.

The Chief Minister further added that the initiative to provide water supply to another 13,000 households will be launched today itself. A total of 200 electric buses have also been flagged off for the public this morning, he added.

He declared that Mission Basundhara 4.0, aimed exclusively at resolving land-related issues in Guwahati, shall be launched by the government and that he shall be visiting the Office of Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner at a regular interval of 15 days to streamline its work culture. He expressed hopes the outcomes of all the above and other initiatives would be visible for all to see in days to come and the city would one day transform into the "Gateway to Southeast Asia".Department of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Pabitra Margherita, Member of Parliament Queen Ojha, Members of Legislative Assembly Atul Bora, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sarania, Director General of Police GP Singh were present along with a host of other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

