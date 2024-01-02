Delhi: 3 drug traffickers nabbed, over 400 grams heroin seized

The Delhi Crime Branch arrested three drug traffickers who were engaged in supplying drugs in the area of Delhi or the National Capital Region. A total of 426 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, police said. According to officials, at first, an accused identified as Mohd Nasir alias Kaku (19), involved in drug trafficking, was arrested near Anand Vihar Bus Terminal with 426 grams of heroin. At his instance, another accused, Mohd Bijli was apprehended from Delhi's Haiderpur, police said.

During further investigation, Mohd Bijli disclosed that he had procured the recovered contraband from two accused, Mujiv and Sohail. Following this, Sohail was arrested, while Mujiv was absconding, police said. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police Crime Branch informed that it apprehended an international drug trafficker from Telangana.

The trafficker, according to Delhi Police, was convicted in a rape case and had been absconding after obtaining parole in 2014. (ANI)

